7,597 Shares in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TS. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenaris by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Tenaris by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TS stock opened at $25.51 on Monday. Tenaris S.A. has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $34.76. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Tenaris had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

TS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Tenaris from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.72) to €8.80 ($9.36) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.35.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

