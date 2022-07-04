AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 3,584.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in AbbVie by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in AbbVie by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $153.80 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $271.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

