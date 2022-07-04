Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 6,018 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,018 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 2.1% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $146.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $287.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

