Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $5.27 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.8% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.24.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX stock opened at $146.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.34. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $287.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.