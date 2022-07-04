AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 43,073 ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 706.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter worth $1,418,000.

Get ProShares Large Cap Core Plus alerts:

CSM stock opened at $45.05 on Monday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $71.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average of $51.71.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.