AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.9% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $124,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $109.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.79.

Amazon.com Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.