AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.9% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $124,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $109.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.79.
Amazon.com Profile (Get Rating)
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
