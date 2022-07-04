AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,954 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.38% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 59,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,440,000.

FPXI stock opened at $43.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.46. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.288 per share. This is a boost from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

