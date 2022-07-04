AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 462 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Shares of MSI opened at $210.08 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.30.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

