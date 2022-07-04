AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,675 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Pinterest by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 533,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,156 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 658,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,948,000 after acquiring an additional 19,115 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 156.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 436,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,135,000 after acquiring an additional 266,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $728,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,142 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,142.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $127,171.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 535,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 669,934 shares of company stock valued at $12,405,181 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $18.71 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.05.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.