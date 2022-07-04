Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lowered by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,696,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,857,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,920,776,000 after purchasing an additional 48,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $2,181.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,270.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,566.35.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

