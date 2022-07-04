Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Boston Trust Walden Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $198,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,181.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,270.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2,566.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

