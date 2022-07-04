Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.9% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG opened at $2,181.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,270.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,566.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

