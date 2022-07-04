Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s 5th Largest Position

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.9% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

GOOG opened at $2,181.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,270.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,566.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

