Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after acquiring an additional 340,733 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,814,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20,160.8% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 239,712 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after acquiring an additional 205,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,181.62 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,270.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,566.35.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

