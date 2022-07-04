Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 744 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,696,262,000 after buying an additional 58,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,474,847,000 after buying an additional 97,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,857,740,000 after buying an additional 87,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,920,776,000 after buying an additional 48,928 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,181.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,270.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,566.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

