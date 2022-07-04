Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.8% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,174.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,261.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,560.72. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,277.59.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.