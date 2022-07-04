Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Increased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,409,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,261.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2,560.72. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,277.59.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

