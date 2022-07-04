Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,277.59.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,261.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,560.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

