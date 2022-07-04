Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Five Oceans Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,261.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,560.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,277.59.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

