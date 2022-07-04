Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.0% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 569.2% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,501,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC now owns 977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,277.59.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,261.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,560.72. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

