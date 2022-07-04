Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 28.6% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.8% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,531,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $109.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.65.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.79.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.