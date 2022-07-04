Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Cut by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $109.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.79.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

