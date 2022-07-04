Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.0% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,824 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,090,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 718 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.79.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $109.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.99. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

