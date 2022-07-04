Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.9% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.79.

Amazon.com stock opened at $109.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.11 and a 200-day moving average of $141.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

