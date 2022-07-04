Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Trimmed by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.5% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,229,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,229,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $109.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.79.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.