American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 63.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 19.5% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in American Electric Power by 530.6% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 11.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.98.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $97.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.80. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

