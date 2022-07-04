American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 80,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 85,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $8,685,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,909.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.24.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $146.51 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

