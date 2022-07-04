Apeiron RIA LLC Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Apeiron RIA LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 199,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $179.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

