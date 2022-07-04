Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock Position Increased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 693.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APO. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 50,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO opened at $49.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.98. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on APO shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

