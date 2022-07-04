Applied Capital LLC Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Applied Capital LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.3% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Chevron by 404.5% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 266,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,009 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $6,920,104.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.24.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $146.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.34. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

