Applied Capital LLC Makes New $409,000 Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Applied Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,035 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. Verizon Communications comprises 0.4% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,176. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ stock opened at $51.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average is $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $216.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

