Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 195,295 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,740,000 after buying an additional 24,120 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 108,329 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $14,278,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.27.

AMAT stock opened at $86.27 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.46 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

