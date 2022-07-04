Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,181.62 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,270.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,566.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.