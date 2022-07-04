Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,800 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the May 31st total of 340,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 705,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 48.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 838,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASC shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $6.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $36.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

