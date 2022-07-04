AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AN. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 60.4% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AN stock opened at $114.81 on Monday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.06 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Several brokerages have issued reports on AN. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.71.
In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 4,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $539,201.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,874,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,654,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $989,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 813,741 shares of company stock valued at $92,720,042 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Company Profile (Get Rating)
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
