Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $10,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.32.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $196,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,243,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,138,781 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $29.09 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 218.19%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

