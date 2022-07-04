Ballast Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.7% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $109.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.79.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

