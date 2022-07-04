Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,662 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 99,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 22,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 37,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 139,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $2.82 on Monday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.15) to €4.20 ($4.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.15) to €3.50 ($3.72) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.26) to €4.10 ($4.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Banco Santander from €4.20 ($4.47) to €4.30 ($4.57) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.84.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

