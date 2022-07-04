Bank of New Hampshire Buys Shares of 88 Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $197.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $159.54 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.10.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.24.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

