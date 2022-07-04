Bank of New Hampshire Buys Shares of 88 Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $197.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $159.54 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.10.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.24.
Atlassian Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlassian (TEAM)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.