Bank of New Hampshire Invests $29,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 22.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 15.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 19.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $382.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.74. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.05 and a 52 week high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

