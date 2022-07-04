Baxter Bros Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Baxter Bros Inc. lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.1% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG opened at $146.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $350.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

