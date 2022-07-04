Baxter Bros Inc. Has $10.75 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.6% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 819,729 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $112,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 10,803 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 24.1% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 23.6% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.76.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $96.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

