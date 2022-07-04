Baxter Bros Inc. Trims Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,990 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 3.9% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $199.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.76.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.