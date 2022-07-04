Bay Rivers Group Buys 94 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG opened at $146.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

