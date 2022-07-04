Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $2.58 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 927 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,277.59.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,174.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,261.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,560.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

