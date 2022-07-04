BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 198,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 16,789 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth $263,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:BLE opened at $11.14 on Monday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $16.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

