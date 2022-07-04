Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Holdings Reduced by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 22.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $11.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (Get Rating)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.