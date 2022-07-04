BNC Wealth Management LLC Acquires 513 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,373 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.4% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 6,837.3% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,812 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,512 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,314 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Visa by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Visa by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $199.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.19 and its 200 day moving average is $211.76. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

V has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

