BNC Wealth Management LLC Acquires 635 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

Shares of PG stock opened at $146.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.82. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

