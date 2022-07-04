Boltwood Capital Management Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $279.08 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.54 and its 200-day moving average is $327.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

